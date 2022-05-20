NDC Suspends Amasaman Chairman For Issuing Fake Party Cards

Winfred Kofi Zoryiku with John Mahama

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Amasaman Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Winfred Kofi Zoryiku, has been suspended from the party.

This is as a result of accusations that he printed, issued, and distributed fake membership ID cards in the ongoing issuance of party cards.

According to the party, his action contravenes Articles 47 and 48 of its constitution.

The party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) arrived at the decision after an assessment of the allegations pending the hearing and final determination of the matter.

“That with immediate effect, your membership of the NDC has been suspended”, a letter from the party to Mr. Zoryiku stated.

Furtherance to that, the Constituency chairman who is facing this puntive measures has been referred to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

There has been widespread allegation of printing of fake ID cards to shore up the support base of some aspirants.

The Amasaman chairman is believed to be an ardent supporter of Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

By Vincent Kubi