NDC Sweeps Upper East

Some jubilant youth riding through Bolgatanga township

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won all 15 parliamentary seats in the Upper East Region. This achievement has been a long-held desire of the party, having enjoyed massive victories across the region, since 1992.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the Binduri seat, the only seat occupied by the party from the 2020 elections. The Upper East Region has been a stronghold for the NDC, and it has taken the party 12 years to achieve the Agenda 15/15.

The NDC Presidential Candidate, John Daramani Mahama won in all 1,576 polling stations across the 15 constituencies.

In the Binduri Constituency, a first-timer, Issifu Mahmood representing the NDC defeated the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency, Abdulai Abanga.

Issifu Mahmood secured 21,943 votes, while the incumbent MP, Abdullai Aganga polled 7,811 votes.

The NPP candidate knew about a tradition in the constituency, which ensures that no Member of Parliament represents the constituency more than once. Since 1992, only one Member of Parliament has represented the constituency for more than one term.

Abdullai Abanga also fell victim to what can best be described as a “Socio-Politico Decision”, which equally affected all NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the following constituencies, Garu, Tempane, Bawku, Pusiga, and Zebilla.

In Garu, NDC’s Thomas Anaba got elected with 17,832 votes, while NPP’s Georgina Laardi Azumah polled 7,936 votes.

Dr. Clement Apaak retained the Builsa South parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress with 8,974 votes.

His two-time contender, Daniel Kwame Gariba, of the New Patriotic Party had 5,062 votes.

Simon Akibange Aworigo of the National Democratic Congress was elected to represent the Navrongo Central Constituency with a total of 26,190 votes. He defeated Alhaji Otito Achuliwor of the NPP, who polled 12,203 votes.

The Bawku Central Constituency will be represented by its incumbent Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga of the NDC. He polled 25,350 votes. The NPP’s candidate, Paul Alale Abogire, received 3,855 votes.

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane of the NDC had 11,192 votes and was re-elected by voters in the Nabdam Constituency to represent them in Parliament. He defeated a first-timer and businessman, Charles Ndanbon Taleog of the New Patriotic Party NPP who polled 6,680 votes.

The NDC’s Dr. Dominic Ayine was re-elected to represent the people of the Bolgatanga East Constituency.

Dr. Ayine defeated his opponent, Mathew Silas Amoah of the New Patriotic Party, with a total of 12,002 votes. Mathew Silas Amoah had 7,415 votes.

Almost all the Members of Parliament interviewed assured that they would not take the confidence reposed in them for granted.

Some of the incumbent Members of Parliament reiterated promises they made in 2020, assuring that with their party in government, the promises will be achieved.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah