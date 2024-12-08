Amewu Loses NPP’s Only Seat In Volta

Minister for Railways Development surprisingly lost the Hohoe Constituency seat, the only one out of the 18 seats in the region held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had committed to reclaiming all 18 seats in the region and although many tipped Mr. Amewu to maintain his seat, he was defeated by the NDC’s Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo.

About 1,023,147 people were expected to vote across the 18 constituencies in the Volta Region in the 2024 general election held on December 7, 2024.

The Hohoe seat which was the only one occupied by the NPP in the region was closely watched by many.

The race was expected to be very keen between the parliamentary candidates of the NPP and the NDC.

The NDC had won the previous seven elections until Mr. Amewu was elected in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Although many tipped Mr. Amewu to retain his seat, he surprisingly lost the election by over 16,000 votes.

He polled 14,971 of 46,228 total Valid Votes Cast while the NDC’s candidate polled 31,163 votes.

Some blame the defeat on low turnout as more than one-third of the 70,644 registered voters did not vote.

In the Presidential race, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia obtained 8,526 of the risk validated votes while former President John Dramani Mahama polled a mammoth 36,739 votes.

Mr. Amewu won the 2020 Parliamentary election in the Hohoe Constituency by 26,952 votes representing 55.26% of the votes.

He beat the then-candidate of the NDC Prof. Margaret Kweku who secured 22,822 votes representing 44.74%.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak