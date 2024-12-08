Agric Warehouse Looted, Suspects Arrested In Tamale

Some of the suspects being transferred to the police station

Some unidentified persons have trooped to the Ministry of Agriculture warehouse in Tamale the Northern Region and looted some items.

The looted items include bags of rice, packages of chemicals, fertilizers, maize, and other farm inputs amounting to thousands of Cedis.

Personnel from the Ghana police and military went to the warehouse to intervene and arrested several suspects.

Several unidentified persons took to their heels when spotted by the military and police.

DGN Online understands that the warehouse of the Tamale Metro Assembly, the Sagnarigu MCE’s residence was also looted and some items stolen.

Hajia Hawa Musah, the Northern Regional Director of Agriculture, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said the items were meant for women farmers affected by the dry spell in the Northern Region.

“These items were brought for women farmers affected by the dry spell and due to the election we had to wait so that we can distribute it because the farmers have been greatly affected and we anticipate hunger.”

She appealed to the Northern Regional Police Command to provide them with security to protect the warehouse to avoid any further looting.

Meanwhile, the police have indicated that the suspects arrested will be investigated and prosecuted.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale