NDC To Holds Final Campaign Rally In Madina

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to conclude its 2024 election campaign with a grand finale rally in Accra.

Scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12 noon, the event will take place at the Zurak Park in Madina, Accra, under the theme “Resetting Ghana – Let’s Finish Strong!”.

This final rally marks the culmination of the NDC’s campaign efforts, which have seen the party crisscrossing the country, engaging with voters and outlining its vision for Ghana’s future.

The event is expected to draw thousands of NDC supporters, as well as members of the general public and the media.

The NDC’s decision to hold its final rally in Accra is strategic, given the city’s status as the nation’s capital and a key battleground in the upcoming elections.

The party will be looking to make a strong impression on voters in the region, as it seeks to wrest power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The rally will feature speeches from top NDC officials, including the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The event will also showcase the party’s achievements and outline its plans for Ghana’s future.

NDC’s Quest for Power: Can Mahama Overcome Past Defeats?

Former President John Dramani Mahama past defeats in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, largely due to the mismanagement of the economy during his tenure, may pose a significant challenge to his current bid for power.

In 2016, John Mahama lost the presidential election to President Akufo-Addo, with many attributing his defeat to the economic woes that plagued his administration.

The country’s economy was characterized by high inflation, a large budget deficit, and a significant decline in economic growth.

These economic challenges, coupled with widespread corruption and mismanagement, ultimately led to Mahama’s defeat.

John Mahama’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election was also largely due to economic factors, and John Mahama’s campaign promises were seen as unrealistic and unconvincing by many voters.

This year, John Mahama faces a new challenger in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana.

Dr Bawumia has been instrumental in the development of Ghana’s economy, and his campaign has focused on the government’s achievements in this area.

Despite these challenges, John Mahama remains optimistic about his chances.

The NDC’s manifesto for the 2024 elections focuses on several key areas, including economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development.

So far, projections for the upcoming elections are mixed, with some polls suggesting a tight contest between John Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, others predict a comfortable victory for the incumbent government.

-BY Daniel Bampoe