NDC To Unveil Manifesto At Long Last

John Mahama

At long last, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is due to unveil its 2020 manifesto tonight, September 7, 2020.

The unveiling of the manifesto is to take place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

NDC has had to postpone the launch earlier, with the ruling NPP chasing the opposition party to come out with its manifesto.

The launch is set for 6:00pm this evening.

In a communiqué to announce the preparedness of the NDC as far as launching its manifesto is concerned, the Campaign Spokesperson for the NDC, James Agyenim-Boateng says the manifesto will “represents the vision and programmes of the John Mahama-Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang ticket for the 2020 elections.”

The Communique says the latest document by the party will addresses all “the felt needs of the people”.

By Melvin Tarlue