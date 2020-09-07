What's New

Akufo-Addo Elected Chairman Of ECOWAS

September 7, 2020

President Nana Akufo-Addo,

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been elected as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He was elected in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the 57th extraordinary summit of the subregional bloc.

President Akufo-Addo departed Ghana today for the summit.

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue

Tags: ,