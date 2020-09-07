Akufo-Addo Elected Chairman Of ECOWAS

President Nana Akufo-Addo,

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been elected as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He was elected in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the 57th extraordinary summit of the subregional bloc.

President Akufo-Addo departed Ghana today for the summit.

By Melvin Tarlue