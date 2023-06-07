NDC Top Notch Defects To NPP

Nicholas Ofori Ackaah (right) being congratulated by NPP members

A staunch activist and a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency of the Western Region has defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nicholas Ofori Ackaah says his decision is as result of careful consideration and a desire to align his political beliefs and values with a political party that he believes can best serve the interest of the constituency and the nation as a whole.

He indicated that as a former communication team member of the NDC, it was his duty to defend the party and its actions adding “But I found it increasingly difficult to do so in good faith”.

Addressing a press conference to announce his decision, Mr. Ackaah said the ruling NPP has demonstrated a commitment to good governance, economic stability, and social progress.

He mentioned that the NPP’s policies and initiatives have led to significant improvements in various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

“I firmly believe that by joining the NPP, I can play a more significant role in contributing to the realization of the shared vision for a prosperous Prestea Huni Valley and Ghana as a whole”, he noted.

He, therefore, apologized to the NPP’s former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Barbara Oteng Gyasie for saying a lot of things about her which were untrue.

“I have regretted my actions against her. I stand here today to render an unqualified apology to her to forgive me of everything I have done against her”, he added.

Nicholas Ofori Ackaah believed that the constituency deserves leaders who are dedicated, honest, and who have the best interests of the constituency at heart.

“To my fellow communication team members of the NDC in the constituency, I urge you to understand and respect my decision”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi