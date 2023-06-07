ECG Procures 40,000 Meters For WR

Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori

General Manager of the Western Regional Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, has revealed that the company has procured some 40,000 meters for its customers in the Region.

He explained that the new meters would be for new service acquisition and replacement.

He also indicated that the company may also change some postpaid meters to prepaid depending on stock available before the close of 2023.

The ECG Regional Manager disclosed this during a meet the press section in Takoradi at the Western Regional Press center.

He encouraged the media to educate the citizenry on the new ECG mobile App which would enable consumers to buy and pay for any ECG services electronically.

He explained that the ECG Mobile App will enable ECG customers to buy and pay electricity bills with convenience via the various mobile money platforms.

He also called for prompt reporting of any collapse poles to avoid unforseen events adding, “we need such emergency reporting of incidents promptly to enable us also to act on time”.

He pointed out that the company had also started a second phase of the debt collection exercise.

He said this time round their concentration is on those with household meters and advised the public particularly post paid users to also pay their debt.

He stressed that the company needed money to finance some new projects and meet other statutory functions and appealed to users of their services to comply on payment terms.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi