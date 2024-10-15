NDC Unity Walk Turns Bloody At Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira

A peaceful Unity Walk organized by the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency of the Central Region turned violent when unknown assailants ambushed party members, leaving four supporters seriously injured.

Fortunately, prompt medical attention at local hospitals prevented any fatalities.

The attack allegedly targeted NDC parliamentary candidate Seth Agyapong Mensah, according to John Kobi, the NDC’s Communications Officer for the area.

Kobi attributed the violence to a group that defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after losing the Parliamentary primary.

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene as attackers armed with cutlasses and stones disrupted the Unity Walk, causing panic among the peace walkers.

The assailants fled the scene, leaving behind injured victims.

Police Response

The police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators and urged party supporters to remain calm as they cooperate with law enforcement agents to ensure justice is served.

-BY Daniel Bampoe