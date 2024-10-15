EC Warns Public Over Fake News

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has sounded a warning to the public to be cautious of fake news and misinformation as the country gears up for the 2024 general elections.

Chairperson Jean Mensa emphasized the importance of accurate information regarding the EC’s role in the electoral process during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, October 15.

Jean Mensa stressed that the EC does not have the authority to decide the outcome of an election or make any candidate president.

“The EC can never make anybody president… We only declare the voters’ choice,” she stated, quoting Dr. Hassan Ayariga.

This clarification aims to dispel misconceptions and prevent the spread of misinformation.

In recent years, the spread of disinformation has become a significant concern globally, with 83% of people believing it threatens democracy.

The European Union has taken steps to address this issue through initiatives like the Code of Practice on Disinformation, which brings together online platforms, fact-checkers, and researchers to combat false information.

-BY Daniel Bampoe