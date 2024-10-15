1,500 NDC Members Join NPP In Nsawam Adoagyiri

In a shocking move, over 1,500 supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The NDC members led by Munkaila Garibah, also known as Home Boga, cited the positive impact of developmental projects executed by the NPP administration in their Zongo community as the reason for their switch.

Breaking Free from Misconceptions

The group leader, Garibah revealed that their elders had previously warned them against supporting the NPP, claiming that the party would repatriate them if elected.

However, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, their MP, has consistently delivered development to their community, dispelling these baseless fears.

“We’ve come to realize that the NPP is genuinely interested in our progress,” Garibah stated.

NPP’s Commitment to the Zongo Community

The Majority Chief Whip, also MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh highlighted the NPP’s notable accomplishments in the Zongo community.

These achievements demonstrate the NPP’s commitment to the well-being of the Zongo community and their respect for the Islamic faith.

A “Political Jihad”

Annoh-Dompreh described the defection as a “political Jihad” where the defectors are aligning their political choices with their religious values in favor of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP.

He expressed confidence that the NDC would suffer a significant defeat in the 2024 elections.

Both Christians and Muslims are now rallying behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP due to his remarkable achievements and inclusive vision.

This development comes after a similar defection in Atiwa East, where 50 NDC members joined the NPP.

The momentum is building up, and the NPP is poised to make significant gains in the upcoming elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe