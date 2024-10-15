Bishop Salifu Amoako, Wife Arrested Over Fatal East Legon Accident

Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Salifu Amoako, and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been arrested by the Police in connection with the fatal accident at East Legon that claimed two lives on Saturday October 12, 2024.

The accident involved their 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, who was driving a Jaguar SUV that collided with an Acura vehicle.

Accident Details

The accident occurred at Mensah Woode Street in East Legon when Elrad, driving with one passenger, rammed into the Acura vehicle driven by Joseph Ackah with four occupants.

Both vehicles caught fire when electric pole fell on them and were completely destroyed. Unfortunately, two 12-year-old girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, lost their lives in the accident.

Investigation and Arrest

The police investigation revealed that three of the five victims in the Acura vehicle were rescued, with two sustaining minor injuries and one still receiving medical attention.

Elrad and his passenger were also rescued and are currently hospitalized.

Following the accident, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife were taken into custody to assist with the investigation.

Public Reaction

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many Ghanaians expressing concerns about the influence of wealth and power in the country’s justice system.

A video of Bishop Salifu Amoako spraying money on his elder son during a birthday celebration on the same day as the accident has also gone viral, fueling public anger.

Police Assurance

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the public of a thorough investigation into the accident to bring closure to the affected families.

A team from the Police Management Board visited the bereaved families and injured victims at the hospital to offer condolences.

-BY Daniel Bampoe