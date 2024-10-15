20 Illegal Miners Arrested In New Abirem

In a bold move to combat illegal mining, an anti-galamsey task force has arrested 20 suspected illegal miners in New Abirem, Eastern Region.

The operation, conducted by the Kotoku Environmental Task Force, retrieved two excavators, mining equipment, and two water pumping machines.

The Arrests

Eighteen Ghanaians and two Chinese nationals were taken into custody for engaging in illegal mining activities in the Birim North District.

The arrests were made at mining sites in Abirem Roman Missionary House Down on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Controversy Surrounding the Arrests

An amateur video has surfaced, showing Birem North DCE Raymond Nana Damptey attempting to prevent the task force from stopping the illegal miners from bringing equipment to the site.

This development has raised concerns about potential collusion between local authorities and illegal mining operators.

Govt’s Commitment to Fighting Galamsey

The arrests demonstrate the government’s renewed commitment to fighting galamsey, which has ravaged Ghana’s environment and water bodies.

The joint military-police task force, Operation Vanguard, has arrested over 811 illegal miners and seized 1,788 mining equipment since its inception.

-BY Daniel Bampoe