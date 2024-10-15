Political Parties Get Soft Copy Of Voter Register

In a major push for transparency, Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has distributed soft copy of the revised provisional voters’ register to all political parties and independent candidates.

This move allows parties to scrutinize the register, identify discrepancies, and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Enhancing Electoral Credibility

The EC’s decision demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accountability.

By providing soft copies to the parties, the commission enables the parties to verify the accuracy of the register and report any issues.

Re-Exhibition Exercise

The revised register will be available for public inspection from October 15 to October 19, 2024.

Voters can check their details via the shortcode 711-51# or visit the EC’s website.

This development boosts confidence in the electoral system, ensuring a more accurate and reliable voting process.

BY Daniel Bampoe