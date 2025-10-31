NDC Women Mourn Nana Konadu

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professionals Forum has paid glowing tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

They described the former First Lady as a pioneering figure in Ghanaian politics who championed women’s empowerment.

A statement issued by the group, which was signed by the Women’s Commissioner, Sophia Ama Otabir, said “As the former First Lady of Ghana, she left an indelible mark on our nation through her tireless advocacy for women’s rights and social justice.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi, and to the entire family. May they find strength and comfort in the legacy she left behind,” the statement noted.

The NDC women said, as a founding member of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Nana Konadu’s dedication to empowering women and girls would continue to inspire generations.

“We stand in solidarity with the family, the National Democratic Congress, and the people of Ghana during this difficult time.

“May her courageous spirit and selfless service be a guiding light for all. May her soul rest in peace,” they indicated in the statement.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi