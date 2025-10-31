NHIA Prioritising Expanded Dialysis Coverage – Dr. Bampoe

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe

Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, has announced that his outfit is working assiduously with stakeholders to provide a comprehensive coverage for kidney dialysis.

He said the comprehensive coverage aims to alleviate the financial burden on patients and their families, who previously struggled with the high cost of life-saving dialysis procedures.

Speaking at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) conference themed, “Consolidating strategic partnership for a resilient and the inclusive health insurance scheme,” Dr. Bampoe added that kidney disease remains a significant health concern in Ghana, with many patients struggling to access life-saving treatment.

He said, “Its public knowledge that a tender was floated by the Ministry of Health, and we’ve discussed coverage of dialysis. The country is actually being divided into sectors to ensure that no one is left behind. It’s a very important and comprehensive policy of the Mahama administration.”

He explained that the country is moving towards comprehensive dialysis coverage, with plans to cover the entire nation.

Dr. Bampoe reiterated that a recent meeting with the Minister of Health and nephrologists was held to discuss additional requirements for improved coverage. “Currently, patients pay around GH¢499 or GH¢500 per session, but this will change soon with more comprehensive coverage being implemented,” he disclosed.

Director of Strategic Health Purchasing, Dr. Mrs. Ruby Aileen Mensah, explained that the review of dialysis tariffs considers the overall cost of care, including initial shunting sessions for ward patients.

She indicated that the new tariff structure will cover a specified number of sessions, providing comprehensive care from stabilisation to discharge and beyond.

“The amount for the two dialysis sessions has also been requested. This coverage will include routine labs, as well as medications, such as erythropoietin, which is currently under discussion due to its high cost. Once implemented, these changes will make the coverage for kidney disease more comprehensive,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke