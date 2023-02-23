NDC Women’s Wing Picks Nomination Forms For Duffour

Dr Kwabena Duffour

Forrmer Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour has picked his nomination forms to contest the upcoming presidential primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ashanti Regional Women’s Wing of the NDC picked the nomination forms on behalf of Dr. Duffour to join the race to lead the NDC to the 2024 general elections.

Leading Dr Duffour’s delegation to the NDC head office on Thursday, February 23 was the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze.

Speaking after picking the forms, she expressed happiness about the reception given by party officials led by Chairman of the Internal Elections Committee, Kakra Essamuah.

She assured them of Dr Duffour following all the regulations to submit the forms.

Giving reasons to buy the forms for the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ms Huze pointed out that the Ashanti Women’s Wing decided to buy the forms because of the suffering women within the party are going through at the grassroots level.

According to her, the 2024 presidential elections need a courageous candidate like Dr Duffour to lead the NDC to save the masses, particularly women, from the hands of the current administration.

The picking of the forms saw several supporters and sympathisers of Dr. Duffuor thronged the national headquarters of NDC to offer support.

Dr. Duffour picking forms today comes after former President John Dramani Mahama, former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu and one Ernest Kwaku Kobeah had picked forms to contest the primaries.

They picked the forms after the NDC had opened nominations for the elections on Wednesday ahead of the primaries on May 13 polls.

By Vincent Kubi