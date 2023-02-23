NDC Suspends Parliamentary Primaries In 27 Constituencies

Ahead of internal primaries, the main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has put on hold parliamentary primaries in 27 constituencies.

The affected constituencies are: Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Akwatia, Effutu, Gomoa Central, Amenfi East, Evalue Gwira, Assin North, Pusiga, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ayensuano, Adansi Asokwa, Offinso North, Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ahafo Ano South West (Aduagyaman), Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin, Fomena and four others.

This was announced by the party in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey.

Already, the NDC has opened nomination in Wednesday.

“The Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies,” the statement added.

The NDC had announced that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The statement by the party said effective midnight, Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, nomination forms for parliamentary candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party.

Also, presidential aspirants have been asked to pick nomination forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am on Wednesday.

By Vincent Kubi