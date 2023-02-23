Reporter killed, photojournalist injured in Florida shooting

A television reporter has allegedly been shot dead near Orlando, in Florida, US.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons.

Photojournalist Jesse Walden was also reportedly injured during the shooting.

Local US media reports indicated that two other persons were killed in Wednesday’s two attacks in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando. Those two have not been identified.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

The alleged gunman – Keith Moses, 19, after shooting the journalists, reportedly went into a nearby home where he allegedly shot a woman and her daughter, with reports saying the woman was in a hospital in a critical condition.

By Melvin Tarlue