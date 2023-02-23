header ad banner
Reporter killed, photojournalist injured in Florida shooting

February 23, 2023

 

A television reporter has allegedly been shot dead near Orlando, in Florida, US.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons.

Photojournalist Jesse Walden was also reportedly injured during the shooting.

Local US media reports indicated that two other persons were killed in Wednesday’s two attacks in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando. Those two have not been identified.

The alleged gunman – Keith Moses, 19, after shooting the journalists, reportedly went into a nearby home where he allegedly shot a woman and her daughter, with reports saying the woman was in a hospital in a critical condition.

 

By Melvin Tarlue

