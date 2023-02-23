NCCE Engages Stakeholders On Violence, Extremism

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) yesterday held a stakeholders engagement on fighting violent extremism and terrorism in Accra.

The conversation was held around how to prevent violent extremism in the country.

The engagement is part of a series being funded by the European Union under the Preventing and Containing Extremism (PCUE) project.

The programme is an 18-month long intervention being undertaken jointly by the EU and NCCE.

The programme also promotes social cohesion, peace and tolerance in the five northern regions; Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, North East, Northern Region; and Oti and Bono.

The chairperson of NCCE, Ms. Kathleen Addy, in her remarks, highlighted the importance of reducing the threat of violent extremism in the country, saying “a multi dimensional approach to reducing the threat of violent extremism gives us as a country the chance to for success.”

Continuing, she said “the threat we face cannot be addressed in isolation as it forms part of a much bigger global network of dangerous factors.”

Events in Burkina Faso, she said, make Ghana vulnerable.

She said terrorist activities have heightened in countries like Niger, Mali, Chad, and recently Burkina Faso has been seized by myriad of terrorist groups.

By Nafisa Abdul Razak