NDC Youth Caucus Roots For Duffuor

John Dramani Mahama (right) with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The Youth Caucus of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) has called on its Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama to consider Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

According to the Youth Caucus, Dr. Duffur’s track record on the economy, when he was the Finance Minister between 2009 and 2012, was one of the major reasons for their call.

A statement issued by the group’s Convenor, Mohammed Saani, pointed out that Dr. Duffour had excellent performance in all the public and private offices he held, both as a businessman and as a politician, describing him as a man of integrity and a fine politician.

They noted that in an election cycle dominated by economic concerns, having an economist, a banker and an accomplished businessman on the ticket is crucial, adding that Dr. Duffour’s extensive experience and expertise in economics and banking makes him the ideal candidate to support John Mahama to address the nation’s economic challenges if he becomes president.

The NDC Youth Caucus further underscored that, “Dr. Duffour is a true statesman. “He is the only former Minister in the Republic who did not take salary in his four years term as finance minister, he didn’t stay in any government bungalow, he did not use state vehicles for his work, neither did he took fuel from the state in the entire 4 years as finance minister,” they said.

“Former President John Mahama has tasted the presidency before whereas Dr. Kwabena Duffour climbed to the position of Finance and Economic Planning Minister, both in the Atta Mills-led government,” they added.

BY Daniel Bampoe