NDC’s Ballot Box Phobia Frightening (2)

Asiedu Nketia

The actions and inactions of the opposition NDC are exposing the party as an irresponsible opposition.

The remarks of Asiedu Nketia, its National Chairman that the conditions in the country make it ripe for coup can only be uttered by someone with a lack of direction.

For him to be talking about coup a little over 12 months to a general election can only be deemed very irresponsible and manifestation of their phobia for elections.

Take and listen to Sam George and Francis Xavier Sosu during the demonstration last Tuesday and one can tell the mindset of the current crop of leaders of the NDC who lack humility and respect for the people.

That is why they think only a coup, rather erroneously, that can avoid their third electoral humiliation in 2024.

The NDC has decided to lie about the country knowing very well they have no magic wand to give Ghanaians anything worthwhile than a return to ‘dumsor’.

Listen to the NDC as it makes a case for the suffering people. Instead of outlining the path to their so-called land of honey if Ghanaians vote for them, they don’t miss the opportunity to tell the people the conditions are ripe for a coup.

With their tongues in cheek, they will then add that they do not support coups. Why will the NDC be talking about coups in a democratic dispensation?

It appears suddenly, the NDC under the direction of Mahama and Asiedu Nketia has developed a phobia for the ballot box. What it means is that the NDC realises that when it comes to the contest of ideas, they have no record to match the NPP boot for boot in the 2024 general election.

After all, the NDC was formed from a revolutionary culture and they never believed in the ballot box. They had to acquiesce because of the global pressure of the early 1990s.

It is not for fun that Asiedu Nketia and Mahama are preaching coups these days, after all when the tortoise travels it goes to the house of the snail because they are all shell animals.

The posturing of the demonstrators showed them as warriors on a mission of conquest, as their banners and utterances indicated. Demonstrations are civil exercises, and that is why in other jurisdictions solo protests are common to call attention to perceived actions or inactions.

The Presidency is a revered institution and an embodiment of the soul of the Republic. In our present dispensation, let us exercise our rights to choices in a more civilised way because although one may detest your views, he or she cannot prevent your right to express them.

And that is why we believe it is taking Dr Ato Forson too long to learn the ropes as Minority Leader and reason out issues like his predecessor, the affable Haruna Iddrisu. The fact that Ato Forson is Minority Leader does not make him more human than anybody, especially the Head of Security of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

We respect him because of his position which does not give him the right to treat others with contempt. In his days as deputy minister in the NDC government, did they not ever delegate subordinates to receive petitions on behalf of the President or government?

Has anything changed now for him to say that the Governor disrespected him when his assign explained that he was in a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

Ato Forson must be told that he is not the law and “throw his weight about” to play God.

The culture of arrogance permeates most NDC leaders like Sam George who also described the Head of Security as a watchman.