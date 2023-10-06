NDC Pays Tribute To Theresa

Former President John Mahama with the NDC team at the house of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

A delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lead by former President John Dramani Mahama has visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family on Wednesday, October 4, to offer their condolences on the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

During the visit, Mahama, accompanied by his wife, former First Lady Lordina, referred to the late Theresa Kufuor as the affectionately known “Mother of the Nation” due to her dignified personality during her time as First Lady.

The delegation included Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, the Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, members of the NDC Council of Elders, and the party’s Political Committee.

Mahama signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of the NDC, writing, “We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor.

She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the Mother of the Nation.”

Mahama also expressed his condolences to President Agyekum Kufuor and the entire family, praying for God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor noted that the family is currently making funeral arrangements, which will be announced in due course.

In the meantime, national flags in Ghana have been flying at half-mast since Monday, October 2, following the instruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The flag lowering will continue until Sunday, October 8, as a mark of respect for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

By Vincent Kubi