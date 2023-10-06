Poku Makes Campaign Proposal To Bawumia

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku with Dr. Bawumia

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Bawumia has been advised to adopt a ‘Door-to-Door’ campaign strategy for the 2024 polls when elected as the NPP presidential candidate.

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, who contested for the NPP flagbearer position but lost, said he would convince Dr. Bawumia to adopt “door-to-door” campaign for the polls.

According to him, anybody that would have the chance to listen to Dr. Bawumia in a one-on-one situation, would definitely become convinced and vote for the NPP.

Kwadwo Poku, who has declared his unflinching support for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP as flagbearer, said the Vice President has good plans to develop the country.

“I have had the opportunity to meet and interact with Dr. Bawumia on several occasions and I decided to support him because of his goodwill to do well for the country.

“I bet you, if you listen to Dr. Bawumia in a one-on-one situation, definitely, you will become convinced that he has good plans for Ghana and you will cast your ballot for him.

“After winning the NPP presidential election on November 4, I will advise Dr. Bawumia to adopt door-to-door campaign because he can dazzle the people”, he noted.

Kwadwo Poku, who was speaking on radio in Kumasi, confessed that he fell in love with Dr. Bawumia when he (Poku) had the opportunity to interact with him the first time.

“During my first interaction with Dr. Bawumia in a one-one-one situation, I became convinced that he has superior plans and strategies to develop the country for all of us.

“After his victory on November 4, Dr. Bawumia should do away with big political rallies and rather adopt door-to-door campaign and it would win him more votes”, he advised.

Kwadwo Poku also vehemently debunked wild reports that perhaps he (Poku) has been bribed to declare his support for Dr. Bawumia, saying that it was palpable falsehood.

“It’s sad, some people see Dr. Bawumia as an establishment candidate so if you join him then you have been bribed to do so, that’s not true”, Kwadwo Poku said.

He said he decided to root for Dr. Bawumia because he (Bawumia) has what it takes to lead the NPP to break the eight in 2024, and also lead the country into affluence.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi