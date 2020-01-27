NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi Picked Up By Police CID!

Sammy Gyamfi

Peacefmonline.com can authoritatively confirm that National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has been picked up by officials of the Police Criminal Investigations Department.

The “arrest” occured minutes after he participated in a live-studio discussion on UTV‘s “Adekye Nsroma” morning show.

The NDC National Communications Officer was whisked away by some plain-clothed security officers in a white unmarked pick-up vehicle with licensed plate VR 4870 – 12.

Just as the outspoken NDC stalwart was making his way to board his vehicle after the show had ended, the CID officers suddenly surfaced, produced a warrant and in a flash, picked him away.

It is still unclear what precipitated the action by the security officers.

Peacefmonline, however, understands Sammy Gyamfi is currently at the CID Headquarters in Accra.

More soon….

