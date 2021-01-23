NDC’s Vetting Threats Don’t Scare Me – Abu Jinapor

The NPP Member of Parliament for Damango and Minister designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said he is not scared of threats by the minority in parliament to disapprove some of president Akuffo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

According to the lawmaker, the constitution of the appointment committee of parliament currently stands at 13-13 meaning equal representation from both sides of parliament, giving the minority group and majority group equal say in the approvals.

“the constitution has spelled out qualifications of a minister of state and that is what should guide the appointment committee of what I am a member myself”, he said.

He insisted “I am not concerned. The framers of this constitution were deliberate in formulating the appointment of ministers in this manner which vest the mandate of the eventual appointment of ministers in the executive and legislature”.

He added “what is expected of them which I believe they will discharge is proper scrutiny and vetting to be able to determine that the nominee meets the standard set out by the constitution itself”.