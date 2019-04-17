NDC’s Volta Chairman In Big Trouble

John Kwadwo Gyapong



THE INCUMBENT Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Kwadwo Gyapong, is facing pressure from party supporters in the region to vacate his post since he now falls within the newly created Oti Region

According to a pro-NDC calling itself ‘Concerned Volta NDC Grassroots,’ Mr. Kwadwo Gyapong now has his voting area and constituency in the Oti Region and as such is not fit to be the Chairman of the party in the Volta Region.

The group has therefore in a statement, asked him to “switch” to the Oti Region.

The Oti Region was split from the Volta Region in February 2019.

According to the statement, “we wish to convey to the media and the NDC as a whole to advise the incumbent Volta Regional Chairman of our party, Hon. John Kwadwo Gyapong to make a switch to serve in the newly created Oti Region to better serve the interest of the NDC.

It says staying on in the Volta Region in view of the development, suggest selfishness on the part of the Chairman.

BY Melvin Tarlue