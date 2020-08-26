NDP Affirms Nana Konadu As Flagbearer, Holds 3rd Delegates Confab

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

The National Democratic Party (NDP) is expected to hold its third delegates conference to deliberate on issues affecting the party.

The conference is slated for Friday, 4th and Saturday 5th September, 2020, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

A statement issued by the party and signed by its General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said the conference will be held under the theme: ‘Shared Leadership For National Transformation, Human Empowerment and Anti-Corruption.’

It noted that National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party had earlier on Thursday 20th August 2020, unanimously affirmed the choice of the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings from a shortlist of three presidential aspirants for the NDP flagbearer.

By Melvin Tarlue