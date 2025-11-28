Nearly Two Million Tickets Sold Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Draw

Excitement is building as the world counts down to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Draw on Friday, 5 December, with FIFA confirming that nearly two million tickets have already been sold for the historic tournament.

Demand surged during the first two sales phases, driven largely by fans in the three host nations — the United States, Canada and Mexico — followed by strong interest from supporters in England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina and France. In total, fans from 212 countries and territories have secured tickets so far.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrated the momentum, saying, “Congratulations to everyone who has already booked their seats, and for those who haven’t, a new opportunity begins on Thursday, 11 December, just days after the Final Draw in Washington DC.”

According to Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026™, global anticipation continues to rise as more teams seal qualification.

“With 42 teams already qualified, we are witnessing huge global interest. With the opening match in Mexico City now fewer than 200 days away, we are ready and excited to welcome fans to North America for the biggest FIFA World Cup yet,” he said.

The next ticketing window — the Random Selection Draw — opens on 11 December and runs until 13 January. This marks the third phase of ticket sales, following the Visa Presale Draw and Early Ticket Draw, through which nearly two million tickets have already been made available and purchased.

Fans can enter the Random Selection Draw at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on 11 December via FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA emphasises that the timing of entry within the window does not affect an applicant’s chances.

Supporters with an existing FIFA ID must log in to submit their applications, while new users will need to create an account.

Applicants may choose their preferred matches, ticket categories and the number of tickets per match, subject to household limits. Successful and partially successful applicants will be notified via email, with payments automatically processed in February. A partially successful application means the fan will receive tickets to some, but not all, of the matches requested.

With the Final Draw set for 5 December, the upcoming release of the official match schedule will shape the tournament’s group stage.

This ticket phase is the first in which fans can apply for single-match tickets tied to specific fixtures and teams. Supporters of qualified nations may also apply for Participating Member Association (PMA) tickets from 11 December, provided they meet their respective PMA’s eligibility requirements.

Fans eager for guaranteed access to specific fixtures will also have the option of purchasing hospitality packages, which include match tickets. These packages are already available at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the tournament’s official hospitality provider.