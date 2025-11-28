Chefabbys Serves As Culinary Partner For King Charles’ Birthday Celebration

Chefabbys and The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward

Chefabbys, known offscreen as Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, proudly marked a major milestone in her mission to carry Ghana’s food onto the international stage by serving as the culinary partner for King Charles III’s birthday celebration at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Accra.

Working closely with the Residence’s Head Chef, Chefabbys co-developed an exclusive Ghana–British fusion menu for the event themed “The Playlist: Ghana Meets UK”. The curated menu showcased the rich culinary traditions of both nations, blending authentic Ghanaian flavours with classic British influences to delight distinguished guests.

The celebration was further elevated by the presence of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, making the moment an even greater honour for Ghana’s culinary and creative community. Chefabbys also had the opportunity to connect with notable guests, including the newly appointed British High Commissioner to Ghana.

“This experience was a remarkable milestone and a celebration of culture through food. It has always been my dream to see Ghanaian cuisine stand shoulder to shoulder with meals from around the world, especially on airlines. This achievement brings us one step closer to that vision,” said Chefabbys.

As a celebrated food content creator, humanitarian, and culinary advocate, Chefabbys continues to champion the global recognition of Ghanaian cuisine. Her partnership in this year’s King’s Birthday Celebration highlights her growing influence in African cuisine, culinary storytelling, and cultural representation on the world stage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke