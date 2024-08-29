NEDCo Confiscates 200 Fake Electricity Meters

One of the fake meters

The Management of NEDCo has raised an alarm over the distribution and sale of fake/sub-standard electricity meters across its operational areas by some unscrupulous people.

This follows the confiscation of over 200 pieces of such sub-standard meters on the Kenyase-Atronie road in the Sunyani Metropolis during an inspection by the Ghana Police Service at a check point.

According to the Corporate Communications Manager, NEDCo, Maxwell K. Kotoka, investigations revealed that the meters were coming from neighboring countries Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

“The public is hereby advised to desist from buying these fake meters and to also report any person who attempts to sell these meters to the nearest police station or NEDCo office. We assure you of utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Mr. Kotoka disclosed that the meters are not tested and calibrated by NEDCo to meet the requirements set by regulatory bodies such as the Energy Commission and the Ghana Standards Authority and therefore pose dangers such as fire outbreaks as well as overloading of and damage to transformers, resulting in prolonged outages and increased distribution losses to NEDCo.

“We wish to remind the public that it is illegal for individuals and/or organisations to import meters into the country without the necessary approvals from Energy Commission and other regulatory bodies.

It is also illegal for potential or existing electricity consumers to acquire meters from sources other than licensed distribution companies such as NEDCo and ECG,” he said.

Mr. Kotoka noted that NEDCo will take all the necessary legal actions against individuals and/or organisations engaged in the distribution (sale, purchase and transportation inclusive) of these fake meters.

He advised customers to contact NEDCo directly for genuine meters and avoid purchasing fake meters or dealing with unauthorised third parties when they need meters.

“We would continue to endeavour to meet these needs as we count on the public to also play their part in helping us stem such anti-social practices,” he said.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale