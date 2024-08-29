Government To Fund District Housing Through NHF Model

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah during the tour

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced the use of the National Home ownership Fund (NHF) model to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing units across the country, particularly, the upcoming district housing projects.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah made the announcement during his visit to the construction site for the NHF’s Phase 3 project in Accra.

The NHF’s Phase 3 project, which commenced in April 2024, has already achieved remarkable progress with 129 new housing units now 55% complete.

This rapid advancement, achieved in just less than five months, is seen as a testament to the effectiveness of the NHF’s construction model, which emphasises speed, efficiency, and quality.

Impressed by the progress, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah expressed his satisfaction and announced the government’s intention to apply this model to its broader housing initiatives.

“When I visited in early April, this site was just getting started. To see some of these units now nearing the roofing stage is very impressive,” the Minister remarked. “The speed at which you’ve worked is commendable, and it’s clear that you haven’t sacrificed quality. Instead, you’ve found more efficient methods to deliver these units, and this is exactly the kind of approach we need to replicate in our district housing projects.”

He said the government’s decision to adopt the NHF construction model for district housing projects is a strategic move aimed at addressing Ghana’s significant housing deficit, currently estimated at 1.8 million units.

By applying the lessons learned from the NHF’s success, he explained that the government hopes to deliver more housing units across the country in a timely and cost-effective manner, ensuring that every Ghanaian has access to decent and affordable housing.

The Minister also took the opportunity to engage with the construction teams on-site, commending their dedication and the innovative techniques they have employed to ensure that the project remains on track. He encouraged them to maintain their momentum in completing the NHF Phase 3 project.

A Daily Guide Report