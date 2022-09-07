NEDCo Trains Electrical Contractors On Safety Measures

The electrical contractors undergoing training in Tamale

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), has trained some registered electrical contractors on safety measures in Tamale.

The electrical contractors were taken through some safety tips, use of personal protective equipment (PPEs), and rules of NEDCo among others as some of them get electrocuted and suffer permanent deformities while others die as a result of negligence.

The training forms part of NEDCo’s nationwide training of electrical contractors to minimise any unfortunate incidents.

The Manager, Technical Audit and Safety of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Ing. John Yamoah said the safety of NEDCo registered electrical constructors is paramount to the company.

“We do a lot of work with the contractors and they are our key stakeholders and so we want to ensure that they do their work in a safe environment.”

According to him, NEDCo has also trained meter readers, technicians, and others who are not permanent staff of the company to enhance their skills in the everyday activities of the company.

He urged the electrical contractors to apply the knowledge they have acquired to their work and also train their workers.

Mr. Yamoah appealed to NEDCo customers to always engage registered contractors for quality and efficient work and for the safety of the homes.

Some of the electrical contractors expressed their appreciation for the training adding that the safety tips will help prevent any accident in the workplace.

“If you lose a property it can be replaced but if you lose a life it cannot be replaced and so we will ensure that we implement all that we have learned to prevent any accident.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale