NEIP Supports Entrepreneurs With GH¢ 880,000

John Kumah

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme(NEIP) , has supported entrepreneurs from North East, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and Northern regions with funding amount of GH¢ 880,000.

The beneficiaries from the five regions of the north received support funds ranging from GH¢ 10,000 to GH¢ 100,000.

The Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, John Kumah, addressing beneficiaries in Tamale this week, said the programme received 7, 000 applications last year.

He revealed that out of the 7,000 applicants , 1,350 were funded with a minimum of GH¢ 10,000 and a maximum of GH¢ 100,000.

Mr. Kumah said that this year, they received 12,000 applications and selected 3,000 applicants to receive this year’s presidential support.

According to Mr. Kumah, the five regions of the north performed very well in paying back the monies they were given.

By Eric Kombat, Tamale