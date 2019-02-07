Neonatal Equipment For BA Hospital

Dr. Kofi IsaahN

A new oxygen equipment has been installed at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital in Sunyani to boost survival of premature babies.

The medical equipment, including oxygen concentrator, phototherapy machine, C-pap and 34 pieces of theatre shoes at the cost of GH¢ 50,000, were presented to the management of the hospital by the Universal Keep Fit Club at Penkwase, a suburb of Sunyani.

C-pap is expected to help children who suffer from respiratory distress or who cannot breathe well on their own to breathe. The phototherapy machine is also used to eliminate or prevent day old babies from contracting jaundice or worsening their jaundice condition at birth.

According to authorities of the hospital, an average of 20-25 premature babies are received every day at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, thereby, putting pressure on the few oxygen concentrators support incubators at the unit.

The leader of the club, Dr. Charles Antoh, who handed over the equipment to the hospital management, said the donation was in line with the vision of the club to improve healthcare delivery and survival of pre-term babies at the unit.

“As part of our 10 years anniversary, we have decided to make the donation to the Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital and Kwatire Polyclinic in the Sunyani West District,” he said.

Receiving the items, the accountant of Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital, Albert Saglo, who deputised for the medical director, thanked the club members for the good gesture.

“Management is happy that you have eliminated one of our major challenges. This should be a shining example for others to follow,” he added.

Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Kofi Isaah, who witnessed the donation, thanked the keep fit club for the show of love.



From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani