Oesophageal Stricture Patient Gets Help

Dr. Okoe Boye (2nd right) handing over the cheque to Dr. Daniel Asare, CEO of KBTH, as Nazil Abdul- Salam and his mother Lafisa Mohammed (middle)

look on

Three-year-old Nazil Abdul-Salam, diagnosed with oesophageal stricture, a condition that prevents the smooth transfer of food and drinks from the mouth to the stomach, will soon be able to eat like a normal child due to the benevolence of two individuals.

Abdul-Salam, who drank an acidic substance when he was a year-and-half old, has had to eat from a tube connected to his stomach as a result of the damage caused to his oesophagus, the tube that transfers food and drink from the mouth to the stomach.

The child has lived with this condition since his parents could not afford the GH¢17,000 cost of a colon interposition surgery to correct the deformity.

Top Ghanaian lawyer, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, and MacDan Shipping Company presented a cheque to cover the cost of a surgery at the cardiothoracic centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) that would correct his condition.

Handing over the cheque to the hospital management on behalf of lawyer Otchere-Darko, Board Chair of KBTH, Dr. Okoe Boye, said the donation was in fulfillment of a promise made to the mother of the boy when she came seeking for help for her son.

Lafisa Mohammed, mother of the boy who was over delighted at the gesture, prayed for Allah’s blessings upon the donors.

She said at a point during her boy’s condition, she thought she was going to lose her son, “but they have provided what I was looking for and I know my son will be able to eat normally again.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri