Netflix Tinder Swindler is back

HE is the Tinder Swindler, thought to have conned women and businesses around the world out of more than £7million.

But fans of the Netflix documentary film may be shocked to discover that after just a brief stint in jail, bogus billionaire Simon Leviev is BACK living the high life and even runs seminars for wannabe entrepreneurs costing £250 a head.

Claiming to be the CEO of a diamond firm, the Israeli-born fraudster posed in private jets and supercars and showered online dates with lavish gifts before stinging them for cash — one UK-based victim, Cecilie Fjellhoy, shelled out £185,000.

Leviev was jailed in 2019 after programme makers helped police track him down, but he served just five months inside.

When the Netflix show premiered last week, he hit back with claims that the women were all colluding to wreck his life.

He posted on Instagram: “If you can’t give them the world they want, they’ll turn yours to hell.”

But his recent social media posts show Leviev — real name Shimon Hayut — is once more living life high on the hog.

The 31-year-old, who has denied being a fraudster, is now based in Tel Aviv while flitting around the world in private jets and driving supercars, and has been enjoying dates with Vogue model Kate Konlin.

In the last week, he has posted TikTok and Instagram videos showing him relaxing on a yacht, surrounded by designer handbags, and flying in a helicopter with Israeli beauty Kate — who claims he is the “the greatest man” she ever knew.

It is torment for 34-year-old Cecilie, who was left suicidal and with crippling credit card debt, following a romance with Leviev after he convinced her he was head of a diamond firm.