Diana Hamilton’s 2022 Experience Concert Tomorrow

Diana Hamilton

Award-winning UK-based gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, will host her annual gospel concert dubbed, “Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton” tomorrow at Perez Dome, Dzorwulu in Accra.

The concert, which is being organised by Diana Hamilton and her management, will bring together Christians, gospel music lovers and gospel artistes on one platform to celebrate Jesus Christ and to thank Him for His blessings.

It is expected to provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator, and will feature gospel icons such as Koda, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nana Adwoa, Efe Grace among others who will showcase their powerful and alluring voices to the satisfaction of the audience.

Gospel music lovers who will have the opportunity to attend the event will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs from all the gospel acts billed to rock the stage.

The organisers have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, adding that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the concert, come Sunday.

This year’s edition of the event which has Diana Hamilton as the headline act is not just about singing and dancing but an encounter with God.

Known for her touching and passionate worship songs, Hamilton is expected to lead a night of praise, powerful music and a ministration concert.

She will also be treating her fans and gospel music lovers to a repertoire of some of her famous hits songs such as Ensi Wo Yie, Osoro Be Kasa, Mo Ni Yo, I Believe, Lord Of Hosts among others.

Kumasi edition of the concert will take place at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama branch on February 20, 2022.

It will feature gospel music stars like Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Becky Bonney, Kofi Owusu Peprah and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu