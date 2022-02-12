Sista Afia Eyes VGMA Artiste Of The Year

Emmanuel Arhin, manager of fast-rising female afrobeat artiste, Sista Afia, has boldly declared that his artiste deserves to be crowned Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony.

According to him, Sista Afia who is credited with a number of songs has contributed a lot to the progress of the local music industry, therefore, she deserve to be crowned Artiste of the Year.

He revealed in an interview with GNA Entertainment that Sista Afia has worked extremely hard in the year under review and has been vibrant in the music industry, therefore deserving of the award.

Known in showbiz as Bossu Kule, the manager mentioned that Sista Afia has greatly contributed to the development of the music industry considering how influential she has been in the year under review.

With songs like Sika, Jeje, Wheather, Slay Queen, Krokro No, You Got Nerves, Yiwani, Corner Corner among others to her credit, her manager believes Sista Afia stands a chance of winning the award.

“Not only does she have hit songs but she has demonstrated her versatility in the industry and for me, I believe she has to be recognised as a game changer,” her manager told GNA.

BEATWAVES gathered that a section of the music industry stakeholders also believe Sista Afia stands a good chance of winning the award because she had worked hard to meet the demand of music lovers.

They argued that her numerous danceable hit songs make her the ideal candidate for the Artiste of the Year award because she also made the headlines with her songs.

Sista Afia, who has been very active in the Ghanaian music scene, has already recorded songs with artistes such as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Bisa Kdei, among others and currently looking at doing more collaboration with some of the reigning acts.

Groomed by highlife singer Bisa Kdei, Sista Afia known in real life as Francisca Gawugah, has built a huge fan base that is fast establishing her presence in the Ghanaian music industry as one of the fast-rising female stars.

She gained recognition following the release of her single Jeje, which features dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

She had over the past few years risen to be the new face of Ghana’s music industry, demonstrating her ruthless singing and rapping abilities and had received praise for bringing a new energy in Ghana’s music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu