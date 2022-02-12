Should Christ’s Servant Curse?

By James Quansah

jamesquansah@yahoo.com

JESUS CHRIST came into the world, walked the streets of Palestine and preached the Good News of the Kingdom of God. He performed extraordinary miracles, signs and wonders. Prominent among His works was the appointment of men as His servants to minister in His stead. Jesus Christ first placed His first group of servants, numbering 12 into the apostolic office resulting in their designation as apostles.

After His ascension into heaven upon the completion of His earthly duties to secure salvation for those who would believe in Him, Christ Jesus continued to give to His assembly of believers called the church more apostles and other servants including prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers to serve God and humanity (Eph. 4:11).

Thus, everyone who announces to have been called into any of the five-fold ministry offices indirectly suggests that the Lord Jesus Christ has appointed him. John, the apostle, quotes Jesus as stating personally that, “You did not choose me, but I appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide…” (John 15:16).

In fact, we know that Jesus Christ personally called the foundational apostles including Paul, who were used to establish doctrines and pioneer the establishment of Christian churches. And the Lord firmly charges His ministers everywhere to follow Him and learn from Him (Matt. 11:29). Thus, those who obediently learn from the Head of the Church show some of His character traits in their lives or conducts.

Now, do the character traits of Christ Jesus which He beckons His followers to learn and practice include cursing perceived enemies? Did the Founder of the Christian church curse people who opposed Him, disagreed with Him, insulted Him, mocked Him arrested and crucified Him? Do today’s ministers of the Gospel have the basis to lay curses on their enemies? Should servants of Christ curse their opponents, basing their actions on the teaching of Christ Jesus, who is best example for Christian ministry and leadership?

No, not at all! It is sad that today some pastors in Ghana have developed penchant for taking and breaking bottles of so-called anointing oil to curse their perceived enemies to die or suffer setbacks in life. Some senior pastors even heap curses on their junior pastors who leave their churches with their members to start new ones. A story is told of a young pastor, who was cursed by his senior pastor over a trivial issue at Fante New Town, a suburb of Kumasi. Today that young man roams the streets of the area, showing signs of mental disorderliness.

Not only do these erring ministers place curses on people, they also teach their followers to imitate them. This they do while leading their followers to offer congregational prayers in which they tell their members to curse people they suspect of hating them. They quote some biblical passages including 2 Kings 2:24 out of context to buttress their teaching. The fact that Elisha cursed people does not mean that the New Testament servant of Christ should also go about cursing people.

Remember that Jesus Christ cursed a tree, but He never cursed a human being, He came to save.

One of the character traits of Christ which His ministers are expected to show in their conducts is forgiveness which is inspired by love. Forgiveness is a moral quality which every Christian, especially those who occupy the fivefold ministry offices must demonstrate in all circumstances. To forgive is not necessarily to forget the offense or hurt, but to stop being angry at the offender.

Someone may wonder if Jesus Christ was ever hurt and offended in the days of His flesh. Yes, in Matthew 11: 19, Jesus of Nazareth was called a drunkard, glutton and a friend of corrupt tax collectors and sinners. In John 10: 20, many people said, “He has a demon, and is insane; why listen to him.” Then in Mark 3: 21, Jesus’ own family members joined the insulting brigade saying, “He is out of his mind.” Then, in John 8: 48, 52, He was accused of being a Samaritan and demon.

Moreover, in Matthew 13: 55-57, people in Christ’s hometown ridiculed Him saying, “Is not this the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother called Mary? And are not his brothers James and Joseph and Simon and Judas? And are not all his sisters with us?

Where then did this man get all these things? And they took offense at him…” Finally, they arrested, mocked, insulted, slapped, crucified and publicly disgraced Him.

To all these things done against Him, Jesus Christ never took bottles of anointing oil to curse anyone.

Rather, He prayed a prayer of forgiveness for His attackers saying, “Father, forgive them, because they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).

What then should those who claim to have been called into ministry do when they are persecuted? Should faithful and genuine servants of Christ curse?

Certainly not! For that will be a disregard for the commands of Christ Jesus. Knowing this truth, the first-century apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers refrained from cursing people. They had learnt from Jesus Christ, who is the best example for Christian ministry. Thus, when Stephen was being stoned to death, he prayed, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them” (Acts 7:60).

Similarly, Paul, the apostle, writes “…Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them.

Christian ministers are not to curse people, not even their enemies (Romans 12:14). Again, Paul writes to the Corinthian Church this exhortation: “When we are vilified, we bless; when we are persecuted, we endure it” (1 Corinthians 4:12). And then, Peter writes, “Do not repay evil or insult with insult, but with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing” (1 Peter 3:9).

