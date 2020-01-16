New Board For Survey School

Minister of lands third (left) with the newly appointed board members

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has inducted a new board for the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM).

The board members, who represented various organizations and took their oath of secrecy on Tuesday, are James Ebenzer K. Dadson from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Jones Ofori-Boadu, from the Lands Commission; Yaw Aboagye-Kyei, from the Surveying and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission and Daniel Adomako Agyemfrah, Principal of GSSM.

Others were Dr. Anthony Arku-Adjei from the Geomatic Engineering Department, KNUST; J.C. Acquaah, representative from the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) and Richard Kweku Baah, member of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of GSSM.

In his address, the minister charged members of the new board to bring to bear their individual and collective skills and experiences on the school’s development.

He called for research and innovations.

On the challenges facing the school, the minister said, “I am aware of the infrastructural challenges that the school currently faces. I wish however to assure the board that the ministry will lend its unflinching support to every effort aimed at resolving such challenges.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Dr. Arku-Adjei gave the assurance that work would be tirelessly done as assigned in order to diligently achieve set objectives of the school.

He also noted that the new board would ensure that staff and student welfare would be prioritized going forward.

By Mary Asieduwaa