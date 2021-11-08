New DCE For Ningo-Prampram Sworn In

The Regional Minister Hon. Henry Quartey has sworn in the new DCE for Ningo-Prampram Hon. Al Atiff Tetteh Amanor at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in Accra.

The DCE was led by the Regional Minister to administer the Oath of Office, Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy.

Hon. Henry Quartey said the duties of a DCE is to among other things formulate policies to help bring development to the district, responsible for the day to day performance of the executive and administrative functions of the district, the DCE is also responsible for the supervision of departments of the Assembly and Preside at meetings of the Executive Committee of the district.

He admonished him to take interest in the functions of the assemblies spelt out in Section 12 of the Local Governance Act, he said other rules, regulations and procedures must be followed in all dealings in the performance of his duties.

He encouraged him to use the rules of good governance which is about modesty, openness, accessibility and accountability.

He was charged to promote the clean city agenda in his district, adding that the work of a DCE is enormous.

The DCE Hon. Amanor thanked the President for the opportunity to serve his district and promised to live up to his expectation.

He further assured the Regional Minister that he would support his agenda as stated earlier, he added that he is here to serve the district and he will be guided by that.

The Presiding Member Hon. Solomon Djangmah employed the DCE to team up with assembly members and work for success, he said the assembly members were behind him the reason they voted 100% for him.

In attendance were the assembly members, party executives, queen mothers of the two traditional councils, some staff family and friends of the newly confirmed.