New Executives For Nigerian Community In Ghana

New executives undertake oath of Office

The All Nigerian Community -Ghana, an umbrella organisation of Nigerian associations in Ghana, has over the weekend inaugurated 16 new national executive to steer the affairs of the organisation for the next two years.

The organisation is to be headed by Salihu Alhaji Mohammed as its president; Louis Uchegbu Okorie as first Vice President; Dr Bayo Albert Asaolu as its second vice president and Oviedafe Augustine Onojetah as third vice president.

Other members included Isaac Osahon Ekhator as general secretary; Chigozie Carlos Donatus as Assistant General Secretary; Umar Sarki Sulley as Financial Secretary, while Pastor Maxwell Owolabi was named the Assistant Welfare Officer.

The rest of the executive members were Emmanuel Nwaneli as assistant financial secretary; Paul Dim as treasurer; Akintola Bolanle as Public Relations Officer; Peter Nwokolo as Welfare Officer and Abdul Aziz Mush as Provost.

Beauty Amaebinye Annan, Omotosho Olayinka and Hajia Halimatu Maikankan were inaugurated as ex-officio members of the executive.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony held in Accra, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Michael Olufemi Abikoye has urged Nigerians residing in Ghana to be law abiding and to stay connected to the home country by visiting regularly.

He urged members of the organisation to live harmoniously among themselves and also support the new executive to execute their duties by committing more time and resources to the activities of the organisation.

The president of the organisation, Alhaji Mohammed in a speech read on his behalf, pledged his commitment to honourably serve the organisation.

“Tasks are enormous and objectives must be achieved. We must be up to the task of generating the synergy to promote peaceful coexistence, friendship and cohesion among Nigerians and Ghanaian brethrens,” he said.

He also shared his vision of promoting policies that would enhance economic well being of members as well as inculcate principles of patriotism, integrity and hard work.

By Issah Mohammed