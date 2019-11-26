Otumfuo Calls On Rawlings

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a tete – a- tete with Ex President Rawlings

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Ridge residence in Accra on Friday.

Accompanied by a retinue of chiefs and elders from the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II exchanged pleasantries with the former president, his family, staff and some visiting African American students after which the two proceeded to hold private discussions.

The former president said the two discussed issues of national concern and thanked the Asantehene for making time to meet in Accra.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was in Accra to deliver a keynote lecture at the University of Professional Studies. The lecture which was delivered on Friday was on the theme “Leadership: Strengthening Democratic Institutions for National Development.”

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)