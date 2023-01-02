New Juaben South MP Supports Constituents With Free Shopping, Health Screening

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for New Juaben South in the Eastern region, Michael Okyere Baafi has supported his constituents with foodstuffs, free health screening, and free transportation.

The move which is the first of its kind in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital formed part of his efforts to reduce the impact of the current economic hardships, especially during the Christmas festive season.

Micheal Okyere Baafi managed to distribute foodstuffs such as rice, yam, plantain, vegetables, fowl, and pieces of clothes, among others.

The beneficiaries were also provided with free health screening and free medication.

Before the supply of foodstuffs to the constituents, the MP had earlier provided buses at all vantage points in the Constituency to transport passengers from Koforidua townships and adjoining communities free without paying any transport fares before, during, and after the Christmas Celebration.

He explained that the motive was to support the aged in the Constituency, adding that it’s the responsibility of every good citizen to support the less privileged in the society.

The Deputy Trade minister noted that the recent economic challenges facing the country have brought hardship on the people therefore it is important for him as an MP to bring on board some interventions to the aged in his Constituency.

Some of the beneficiaries after receiving their items were overwhelmed with the kind gesture of the MP, and showered praises on him.

– BY Daniel Bampoe