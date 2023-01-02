Annoh-Dompreh Sponsors WASSCE Student To University

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has volunteered to sponsor a brilliant but needy WASSCE student in Nsawam to the University.

This was, after news of the student’s parents’ inability to pay his admission fees surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old student, Gabriel Kwaku Pobi is a product of the government’s Free SHS policy.

He completed St. Peters SHS in Nkwatia in the Eastern Region in 2022, obtaining “7As” and a “B” as a General Science Student.

He is the Overall Best WASSCE candidate this year in the Nsawam Municipality.

Already, Ghana’s topmost universities; the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have offered him admission to pursue Pharmacy and Electrical Engineering respectively but was faced with financial constraints.

With Annoh-Dompreh’s timely intervention, Gabriel will start school beginning next academic year.

BY Daniel Bampoe