‘New’ Mahama Launches Campaign Thursday

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced that he will officially launch his campaign in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) again into the next general elections on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

He will launch his campaign at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode, Ho in the Volta Region.

“I invite you to either join me at the Cedi Auditorium at UHAS or watch a live stream of the launch on my Facebook page or Youtube channel from 9:00am,” he stated on Facebook on Tuesday, February 28.

The launch will be the start of a campaign to lead the NDC for the fourth time in his bid to reclaim power for the NDC albeit losing the last two elections.

The former President won his first bid to be President in 2012, having finished the term for his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills, who died in power.

Mr Mahama, however, lost in 2016 and 2020 as many of party members expect his comeback.

By Vincent Kubi