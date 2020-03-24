New NDA Boss Calls On Tamale Chiefs

Dr.Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya with some chiefs in Tamale

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, called on Dagbon Chiefs in Tamale to support the organization to achieve its vision.

The NDA’s mandate includes ensuring effective public sector delivery and private sector investment.

According to the CEO, the chiefs as custodians of the land make them key stakeholders and central in development, thus the success of NDA depends on them.

The NDA CEO visited the Gulkpe Naa Palace, Dakpema Naa and Bug Lana palaces respectively.

In his presentations, he said, the NDA sought to market the vision of the organization to foreign investors through strategic partnerships.

“We want to market the vision not only to Ghanaian investors but foreign investors as well,” he said.

He further disclosed that the organization intended rolling out projects which would project the NDA positively.

“The organization is set to rollout Infrastructure Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP) come next week, and as CEO I personally want to initiate all year round farming, agribusiness/value addition to our agric produce and support for entrepreneurship,” he said.

Dr. Anamzoya said the project aimed at eradicating poverty through building of physical projects like markets, roads, bridges, hospitals, toilets and others.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale