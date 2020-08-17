New STMA Boss Scores 100%

Abdul Mumin Issah

Abdul Mumin Issah, the President’s nominee for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), has been confirmed by members of the assembly.

In an election supervised by the Municipal Electoral Commission on Friday, all the 52 assembly members present gave Mr. Issah, also known as Moon, a 100 per cent nod.

He thus replaces Anthony K. K. Sam, the mayor who passed away some months ago.

Earlier, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, appealed to the assembly members to honour the President by giving the nominee a 100 per cent nod.

He said they have a unique opportunity to bring development to the area by voting for and cooperating with the new MCE.

He disclosed that the President would soon visit the Western Region to the cut sod for the construction of some major projects, including the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market circle, the dualization of the Sekondi to Takoradi road, and the Tarkwa to Takoradi road.

In his address to welcome the new MCE, the Presiding Member of the assembly, John Buckman, also entreated the assembly members to confirm Mr. Issah who, according to him, is determined to bring development to the area.

In his victory speech, the new MCE thanked the President, the Regional Minister and the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him and promised to work to ensure the development of the area.

He paid glowing tribute to the late K. K. Sam and pledged to carry on with his well-intended programmes and activities of the assembly and that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Mr. Issah stressed that sanitation would be one of his major priorities in the metropolis, adding that littering and indiscriminate disposal of garbage would not be compromised during his tenure.

He said the undisciplined attitude exhibited by some commercial drivers, who had turned almost every intersection into loading terminals with impunity, would not be countenanced.

He appealed for the cooperation to push his agenda of ensuring that Sekondi-Takoradi becomes the cleanest city in Ghana. Besides, he promised an open administration, saying that his doors would be opened to all irrespective of party affiliation.

Some of the assembly members who spoke to DAILY GUIDE were optimistic that Moon, a former Takoradi constituency chairman of the NPP, would help accelerate the development of the area.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi